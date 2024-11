Norwegian bulker owner Wilson has beefed up its top team with a new hire and a promotion from within.

The Eidesvik family-owned mini-bulker specialist has appointed former operations manager Henrik Orth as director of Wilson Ship Management, while Einar Torsnes has been recruited as chief financial officer.

“Henrik has been a part of the Wilson family for 16 years and is now eager to deepen his understanding of the ship management aspect of Wilson,” Wilson said.