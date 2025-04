The capesize spot market has maintained its positive streak.

Although a slow start to the week, according to the Baltic Exchange, average rates on its index are now at $16,408 per day, having risen by 19% in the past seven days.

One miner was active in the market yesterday, with the exchange indicating that Rio Tinto had fixed a replacement vessel for 170,000-tonne iron ore cargoes from Dampier to Qingdao at $8.05