Edward Buttery has been named as the new chief executive of Singapore bulker owner Grindrod Shipping, the company he acquired last year.

He takes up the post at the end of March with current interim CEO Stephen Griffiths retiring from the company on that date.

Grindrod Shipping have also named Deborah Davel as its new chief financial officer effective 1 April 2013. Griffiths currently also holds that role.