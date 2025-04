A China-backed buyer in Singapore with close links to Chinaland Shipping has purchased an ageing capesize in the secondhand market.

The deal comes with Asian buyers showing continued appetite for larger bulkers with an older newcastlemax making its way into Chinese ownership, according to brokers’ reports.

The174,300-dwt China Progress (built 2006) has been sold to a buyer backed by Chinaland Shipping’s executive team.