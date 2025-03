Shipowner and commercial manager C Transport Maritime (CTM) is restarting its pool for panamax bulkers, which will sit alongside its capesize and supramax pools.

The pool was originally launched in March 2016. CTM attempted to kick-start its growth again in 2018, but it has been dormant for several years.

CTM’s new chief executive, Carlos Pena, told TradeWinds that work is underway to establish a critical mass for the pool, which will become operational this year.