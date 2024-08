Campbell Shipping has sold a handysize bulker in a deal that shows that even elderly China-built units are holding their value.

The shipowner, which has Scottish roots but today is based in the Bahamas, has reportedly sold the 30,465-dwt CS Caprice (built 2010) to unidentified buyers for $11m.

The Trader-design vessel has a ballast water treatment system (BWTS) and was built at Tsuji Heavy Industries in China.