Finland has launched an investigation into a bulker cargo with alleged links to a Russian oligarch.

The port authority at Kotka has seized 20,000 tonnes of fertiliser on the 36,000-dwt Smew (built 2014), operated by Canada’s Canfornav, YLE reported.

According to the port, this is the first time that sanctions against Russia have stopped a cargo being discharged there.

The owner of the cargo has not been named.