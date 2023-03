Finland has cleared the loading of a Canfornav bulker stopped from entering port due to a cargo on board with alleged links to a Russian oligarch.

The port authority at Kotka held the 20,000 tonnes of fertiliser on the 36,000-dwt Smew (built 2014), YLE reported.

But the Canadian operator later told TradeWinds the cargo is owned by a US company.

“Before fixing this cargo on a voyage charter, due diligence was exercised by Canfornav,” a spokesperson said.