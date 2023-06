Average spot rates for the capesize bulker sector improved by more than a third over the past week after three weeks of steady declines as iron ore demand has improved from last year, according to a shipowner.

The Baltic Exchange’s Capesize 5TC set of spot-rate averages across five key routes gained 36% since last Friday to $12,560 per day on Friday, reversing a steady three-week decline in the capesize market.

Capesize fixtures clearly reflected the past week’s rising market.