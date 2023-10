Capesize bulker spot rates plummeted by more than a third over the past week as sluggish demand ushered the sector into bear territory, analysts said.

The Baltic Exchange’s Capesize 5TC basket of spot-rate averages across five key routes dropped 37.4% over the past seven days to nearly $18,500 per day to reach its lowest point since mid-May.

Average spot rates cascaded in both the Atlantic and Pacific basins as trading was slow in both regions, Baltic Exchange analysts said on Friday.