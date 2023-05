Spot rates for capesize bulkers declined on Tuesday, but the futures market signalled better days ahead for the volatile sector.

The Baltic Exchange’s Capesize 5TC set of spot-rate averages across five key routes slipped 3.8% on Tuesday to just over $19,000 per day.

“Despite what brokers had thought was a reasonable amount of enquiry at the start the week, it has been a somewhat sluggish day,” Baltic Exchange analysts wrote in their daily take on the market.