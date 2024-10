Too many old-aged capesize bulkers will be competing for cargo in both high and low-risk trades in the years ahead, which could stimulate cross-trading in the kamsarmax market and scrapping.

That is according to new research by shipbroking group SSY, which highlighted the dilemma of the ageing capesize fleet.

The average capesize is 11 years old as of this year, compared with nine years old in 2021.