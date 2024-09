Dubai’s bulker chartering operation Adhira Shipping and Logistics (ASL) is set to launch an initial public offering on London’s AIM exchange in 2025.

The specialist in African mining logistics is currently valued at $50m, with the potential to go up to $100m, chief executive Captain Pappu Sastry told TradeWinds.

Sastry indicated that the UK was “a better place for doing the IPO” whilst highlighting the company’s prospects for securing long-term contracts with leading global mining companies.