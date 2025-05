US-listed pure-play capesize outfit Seanergy Maritime Holdings slipped into the red during the first quarter but maintained paying a dividend as it saw markets taking a turn for the better.

The owner of 21 large, mid-aged bulkers posted a net loss of $6.8m between January and March, from a net profit of $10.2m in the same period last year.

“Our first-quarter results were impacted by the typical seasonal slowdown in the dry bulk trade,” chief executive Stamatis Tsantanis said.