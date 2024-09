Capesize rates continue to be robust following Monday’s two-month peak.

Wednesday saw capsize spot rates on the Baltic Dry Index climb by 1% to $28,000 per day, compared to its minor dip seen Tuesday and $26,738 per day seen a week ago.

Overall, capes continue their uptrend where recent lows, on 22 August, saw rates drop to $22,846, spiking back up to a two-month high of $28,232 seen on Monday.