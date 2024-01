A key capesize spot rate assessment in the Atlantic took a historic one-day plunge on Wednesday as market experts pointed to a building list of unemployed bulkers in the region.

The Baltic Exchange’s assessment of a transatlantic round-trip voyage plunged $10,600 per day, or 15%, in 24 hours in what shipping-focused asset management firm Breakwave Advisors described as the second-largest daily plunge on record for the indicator.