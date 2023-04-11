The capesize bulker spot market has slipped since before the Easter holidays as Chinese steel prices declined and Western Australia prepares for an approaching cyclone.

The Baltic Exchange’s Capesize 5TC set of spot-rate averages across five key routes dropped 6.4% since Thursday to land at just over $15,800 on Tuesday, in a reversal of an upward trend that began in late March.

Australian mining giant Rio Tinto fixed an unnamed capesize on Tuesday to carry 170,000 tonnes of iron ore from Dampier, Western Australia, to Qingdao, China, at $7.95