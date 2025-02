The capesize market saw continued momentum last week, witnessing a $2,611 per day week-on-week boost and hitting a monthly high.

The capesize time-charter average on the Baltic Index is currently at $8,620 per day, up 43% from a week ago at $6,009, and climbing 5% month on month, although still far from its previous peak of $26,777 mid-November.

As previously