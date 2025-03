Seeing a softer start to the week, capesize bulker rates have come down from last week’s highs.

Having weakened over the past couple of days, average capesize spot rates on the Baltic Exchange are currently at $22,507 per day, a 2% overnight drop and 6% fall from Thursday’s high of $23,992 per day.

Rates are also up by 10% week on week, have soared by 258% on a monthly basis and still hovering around those three-month highs seen in late November.