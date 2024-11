Capesize bulker owners are enjoying a stronger market, with rates up by one-quarter in the past week.

Average capesize rates hit $26,777 per day on Friday, the highest since early October, according to the Baltic Exchange.

Today’s rate of $26,220 per day has slipped slightly from the end of the week but is still up by more than 70% from the low of $15,332 per day at the beginning of November.