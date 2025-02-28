Bullish sentiment in the capesize spot market has continued this week, with rates approaching their highest level in almost three months.

Ending the week on a positive note, the average spot rate on the Baltic Exchange reached $15,074 per day on Friday, up 15.5% in a day and a 83.5% spike from this time last week.

Investment bank Jefferies said: “Overall shipbrokers note higher spot volumes this week, especially out of Australia, as the key driver of firmer rates.”

According to Clarksons Securities, the investment banking arm of shipbroker Clarksons, activity is continuing to pick up in both basins.

The firm’s analysts said: “On the Pacific side, Rio Tinto fixed multiple vessels through the day on increasing rates yesterday, which together with a tight tonnage list is driving the continued market improvement.”

After a January to February coloured by port closures amid the Australian cyclone season, year to date iron ore shipments have improved significantly from 7.1% below levels a year ago to levels seen at the start of the week, to 4% currently, thefirm added.

Activity also picked up in the Atlantic, with Vale showing interest in early April availability, Clarksons said.

Forward freight agreements are pointing towards a further recovery in rates with the March contract pricing at $19,000 per day, while second quarter to fourth quarter 2025 contracts are trading in the $21,200 $22,900 per day range.

Rates rally sustainable?

Meanwhile, BRS Shipbrokers said that, despite signs of improvement, the rapid rise in both paper and physical rates raised concerns about sustainability.

In its latest dry bulk report, BRS said: “The key question remains: will the physical market catch up to paper rates, or will paper correct to align with physical?

“While the physical market has seen notable gains, particularly for forward dates, prompt positions on C3 [from Brazil to China] and C9 [from Europe to China via Brazil] continue to struggle due to an oversupply of vessels relative to low demand,” the firm said.

Last week on on the Western Australia-to-China route, fixtures ranged between $6.40 per tonne and $6.95 per tonne, with newcastlemaxes commanding a $0.30 premium over standard capesize vessels. This week, rates have surged to $8.30 per tonne, pushing other markets higher as well, it noted.

Similarly, Brazil to China fixtures for index dates last week were done in the high $17,000s, while earlier dates were fixed at low $17,000s— highlighting an oversupplied spot market in the Atlantic.

“This week, rates have quickly climbed to the mid-high $18,000s for the first half of March, with March 20 onwards fixing in the mid-$19,000s,” BRS added, revealing that for April dates, a major miner had been bidding at $19.70 per tonne.

While other basins continue to strengthen, the North Atlantic is following suit, though primarily for forward dates, the broker added.

“A fronthaul fixture for the second half of March was reportedly done on a ballaster at a $35,000 time-charter equivalent from Rotterdam,” BRS said.

“Notably, on a round voyage, this equates to approximately $11,500 for a 120-day duration, with the same vessel potentially targeting mid-March C3 cargoes.”

Meanwhile, the North Atlantic still has spot ships available, with no prompt cargoes visible on the horizon, it concluded.