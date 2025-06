Hong Kong shipping group Caravel has become the second-biggest shareholder in bulker firm Pacific Basin Shipping after buying more shares in the owner-operator.

Filings show that the shipping group has increased its stake in Hong Kong-listed Pacific Basin to 12.1%, up from 7.5% previously.

The group told TradeWinds: “The Caravel Group is a committed long-term shareholder, and the position reflects the company’s confidence in the company’s future.”