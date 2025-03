Hong Kong shipping group Caravel has bought 7.5% of Pacific Basin Shipping, while JP Morgan has sold a small slice of its stake in the bulker owner-operator.

Caravel has acquired 388.5m shares worth about HK $660.4m ($84.9m) in the Hong Kong-listed bulker firm.

It did not own any shares in Pacific Basin before the transaction, which was made last Friday but was disclosed to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Tuesday.