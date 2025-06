Caravel Maritime, part of the Hong Kong Caravel Group, is circulating two China-built kamsarmax bulk carriers for sale, which could raise at least $43m.

The 81,093-dwt Explorer Asia (built 2016) and the 81,073-dwt Explorer Oceania (built 2015) are both on the block.

The pair were built at Jiangsu New Hantong Shipyard to the Shanghai Merchant Ship Design & Research Institute’s Dolphin 82 MK III design and have eco-electronic engines and ballast water treatment systems.