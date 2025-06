Germany’s Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler und Reederei is doubling down on an order of multipurpose dry cargo vessels in India.

The Hamburg company is expected to ink orders for four more 7,500-dwt vessels by the end of August.

On Wednesday, the company signed a memorandum of intent for the additional vessels with Kolkata-based Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) at Nor-Shipping.