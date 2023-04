Cyprus-based Castor Maritime has sold its second bulker in two weeks as it starts to cash in on its assets.

The Nasdaq-listed company said the 77,000-dwt panamax Magic Moon (built 2005) has gone to an unnamed owner for $13.95m, confirming a disposal first reported by TradeWinds.

Brokers have identified Hong Kong owner KC Maritime as the buyer.

Castor said it expects to make a net gain of $5.3m