US-listed Castor Maritime has put its oldest bulker into Bluepool — an Athens-based commercial operator poised to expand its fleet to as many as 19 vessels.

The 76,500-dwt Magic P (built 2004) is one of two new ships joining the pool — the other being the 80,900-dwt Sea Dawn (built 2014), added by existing Greek client Sea Tribute Shipmanagement.

“Now in our fourth year of operation, we have a strong track record and are confident that we will keep delivering market-beating returns to our pool participants,” Bluepool head of chartering Aris Bachos said in a statement announcing the two vessels.