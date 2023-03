Castor Maritime has revealed its best-ever profit at the same time as completing the spin-off of its new tanker company.

The Nasdaq-listed, Limassol-based owner said net earnings in the fourth quarter were $33.7m, against $29.2m the year before.

Revenue rose to $69.3m, up from $60m a year earlier.

The 2022 annual profit was $118.6m, a record result.

Cash and restricted cash has risen to $152.3m,