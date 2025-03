Castor Maritime has sold two more bulkers as it plots the next phase of its operations.

The Nasdaq-listed, Cyprus-based company said it had struck two separate agreements with entities beneficially owned by a family member of controlling shareholder and chief executive Petros Panagiotidis.

The 74,900-dwt panamaxes Magic Eclipse (built 2011) and Magic Callisto (built 2012) have gone for a combined $28m.