Castor Maritime has sold a bulker for the first time after expanding the fleet from zero to 31 ships in three years.

The Cyprus-based, Nasdaq-listed owner expects to bank a net gain of $4.4m from the disposal of the 73,600-dwt panamax Magic Rainbow (built 2007) for $12.6m, in line with independent valuations.

The buyer has not been named.

The vessel was bought from Diana Shipping of Greece in June 2020 as the Arethusa for $7.85m