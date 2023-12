Castor Maritime, once a serial buyer of bulkers that has turned into a serial seller, is believed to have offloaded its only capesize amid an improving seller’s market for such ships.

US brokers reported that the Nasdaq-listed company has agreed to divest the 180,200-dwt Magic Orion (built 2006) to unidentified buyers for $17.8m.

Managers at the Petros Panagiotidis-controlled company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.