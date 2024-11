China Development Bank Financial Leasing (CDB Financial Leasing) has added to its leased fleet with a deal for ultramax resales.

The company said it has agreed to pay not more than $67m combined for two vessels originally ordered by Hong Kong owner Smooth Shipping at Sainty Shipbuilding (Yangzhou) in a contract novation transaction.

Smooth Shipping and the yard are controlled by the same owner, Jiangsu Soho Holdings.