China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES) has inked long-term lease agreements worth RMB 730m ($100m) for two of its newcastlemax bulk carrier newbuildings.

China Merchants Financial Leasing, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CMES’ parent company China Merchants Groups, will take delivery of the two 210,000-dwt vessels in 2026 and lease them back to the shipowner for a period not exceeding five years.