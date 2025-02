Three China Merchants Group subsidiaries have come together to build a series of multipurpose vessels.

According to local news agencies, China Merchants Bank Financial Leasing (CMB FL), China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES) and China Merchants Jinling Shipyard have teamed up to build four 62,000-dwt multipurpose ships.

The four-ship deal was said to be the first-ever joint project for the three companies.