China Merchants Energy Shipping is making progress on its order for dry bulk carriers.

The Shanghai-listed company, which revealed its plans to contract bulkers last month, is to sign up for two kamsarmaxes and two 62,000-dwt heavylift general cargo vessels at China Merchants Heavy Industry Jinling (CMHI Jinling).

A shipping source following CMES’ newbuilding activities said the contract signing would take place imminently.