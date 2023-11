China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES) has put pen to paper for bulkers and car carrier newbuildings.

This week, the Shanghai-listed shipping giant announced that it has ordered four methanol dual-fuel, 7,800-ceu pure car/truck carriers, two 82,000-dwt kamsarmax bulk carriers and two 62,000-dwt bulker/heavylift general cargo vessels at China Merchants Heavy Industry.

The contracts for the kamsarmaxes and the heavylift general cargo vessels include options for two additional ships.