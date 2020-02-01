China has completely lifted its Australian coal ban after implementing the embargo in 2020 in response to Australia calling for an independent investigation into Covid-19’s origin, according to media reports.

Sources familiar with the move told Bloomberg that ports and customs offices have been told to allow the cargoes, after authorities let four major importers resume buying the commodity in January.

Imports of high-quality Australian coal, which is sought by China’s steelmakers and power plants, could reach 1m tonnes in the first half of March.