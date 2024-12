China’s Chun An Shipping has signed what is thought to be its first-ever newbuilding order to renew its fleet.

Brokers said the Dalian-based operation has contracted two 40,400-dwt handymax bulkers at Chinese shipbuilder Jiangsu Dajin Heavy Industry for delivery in March and June 2026.

VesselsValue lists the newbuildings as worth a little over $30m.