Chinese seaborne dry bulk imports increased by 6% in the first eight months of the year, despite economic challenges.

Bimco shipping analyst Filipe Gouveia said: “Between January and August 2024, Chinese seaborne dry bulk imports rose 6% year on year, defying concerns over China’s domestic demand, its real estate crisis and producer price deflation.

“A combination of inventory build-up and commodity-specific developments have contributed to strong import demand,” he added.