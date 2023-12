China’s Shandong Shipping has struck a deal with domestic shipbuilder Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding Heavy Industry for four firm methanol dual-fuel 325,000-dwt ore carrier newbuildings. The ship type is also known as Guaibamax bulker.

TradeWinds learned that Shandong Shipping was one of the companies that inked newbuilding contracts with shipyards under the banner of China State Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC) in Shanghai on Tuesday evening during the Marintec event.