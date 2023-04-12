Chinese state-owned Shandong Shipping is making a big push on the kamsarmax bulker sector with an order for a series of 82,000-dwt bulk carrier newbuildings.

The third largest shipping company in China is said to have struck a deal with Jiangsu New Hantong Ship Heavy Industry for 12 vessels to be delivered between the end of 2024 and 2025.

Shandong Shipping currently has four kamsarmax bulk carriers in the water excluding vessels controlled by SDTR Marine, a joint venture with Singapore’s Transcenden Global.