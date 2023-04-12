Chinese state-owned Shandong Shipping is making a big push on the kamsarmax bulker sector with an order for a series of 82,000-dwt bulk carrier newbuildings.

The third largest shipping company in China is said to have struck a deal with Jiangsu New Hantong Ship Heavy Industry for 12 vessels to be delivered between the end of 2024 and 2025.

China’s Cosco Shipping inks $1bn deal for 20 wood-pulp carrier newbuildings
 Read more

Shandong Shipping currently has four kamsarmax bulk carriers in the water excluding vessels controlled by SDTR Marine, a joint venture with Singapore’s Transcenden Global.