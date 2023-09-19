China’s real estate sector has often been considered the main driver of the dry bulk shipping sector, but market experts disagree with this correlation.
And they have good reason to refute it, actually.
Spot rates for capesize bulkers have averaged around $15,000 per day for two years, Breakwave Advisors’ John Kartsonas says
China’s real estate sector has often been considered the main driver of the dry bulk shipping sector, but market experts disagree with this correlation.
And they have good reason to refute it, actually.