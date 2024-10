Supramax bulker specialist Chinaland Shipping has moved into the capesize business.

The Chinese company disclosed that it has made its debut in the segment with two Waigaoqiao-built ships — the 174,400-dwt China Peace and Lila Cochin (both built 2005).

They joined its fleet this month, and have been renamed ChinaFrie Happiness and ChinaFrie Luck respectively.