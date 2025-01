Dia Yuan International Shipping of China has sold an elderly panamax bulk carrier for recycling in Bangladesh.

The 70,300-dwt bulker Rong Yuan (built 1997) is one of four Chinese-controlled panamaxes reported as being sold for scrap over the past week.

The vessel was named by Singapore-based cash buyer Wirana in its latest market report as being sold for $460 per ldt, or $4.2m