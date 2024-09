NYK Line is said to have found buyers for a 25-year-old capesize in a deal highlighting the strong for vessels of all ages in a robust freight market.

The Japanese shipping giant has offloaded the 172,900-dwt Oriental Navigator (built 1999) to Chinese interests for just shy of $12m, according to brokers in Greece and London.

That means the NKK-built ship fetched about $1.8m