Hong Kong’s Ocean Treasure Shipping has divested two capesize bulkers for profit after owning the pair for just eight months, according to brokers.

The en-bloc sale will generate about $7m in gross profit for Ocean Treasure, it is believed.

The Chinese owner has reportedly sold the 177,030-dwt OTSL Artemis (built 2008) and 174,109-dwt OTSL Athena (built 2007) for $49m to an unnamed buyer.