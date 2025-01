A reduction in Chinese purchases of US soy is expected to continue in 2025 due to concerns over an unfavourable US trade policy.

Kpler lead agricultural commodities analyst Ishan Bhanu told TradeWinds that agricultural flows from the US Gulf Coast could “see a drop” if a trade war breaks out with China.

“The US exports most of its soy in the fourth quarter, therefore the 2025/2026 season will see the effects of a potential trade war with China.