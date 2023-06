Gas shipbuilding specialist Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering (CIMC SOE) has struck a newbuilding deal with domestic owner China Changhang for a series of small LNG dual-fuel bulk carrier newbuildings.

The Yangzhou-based yard will build four 12,500-dwt ships and is scheduled to deliver the first at the end of 2024 and the others in 2025.

China Changhang, a subsidiary of Sinotrans under China Merchants Group, specialises in bulk transportation along the Yangtze River.