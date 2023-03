Clarksons Securities is backing a further recovery in bulker rates this year as Chinese demand has come back more strongly than expected.

Despite rises in spot freight rates and ship values, dry bulk equities have fallen by 8% around the world in the last week, the investment bank said.

Previously, share prices had risen by between 20% and 50% since December.

Analysts Frode Morkedal, Even Kolsgaard and Jacob Stolt-Nielsen said investors now appeared to be pricing in a fall in asset values.