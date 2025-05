Belgian owner CMB.Tech’s bosses were forced to defend weak first-quarter bulker earnings during a lengthy earnings call.

Analysts and investors wanted to know how the numbers could be improved, aside from adding the Golden Ocean fleet through the imminent merger with the former John Fredriksen company.

“The revenue in dry bulk is not something you can control when you’re active on the spot market, because the market is the market,” chief executive Alexander Saverys said.